Budget 2025 tailored to empower Amerindian youth, provide economic support – Min Sukhai

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai has commended the $1.382 billion fiscal framework for 2025 and said it will continue the development of Amerindian communities.

The money will fund many transformative initiatives, including economic ventures, youth and women empowerment, as well as improvements to the welfare and education needs of these villages.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP

She expressed these sentiments during Tuesday’s episode of the ‘Budget in Focus’ aired on the National Communications Network (NCN).

The budget also contains $7.2 billion earmarked for Amerindian development, excluding revenues from the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 Carbon Credit programme.

Several key initiatives funded by this allocation include:

· $650 million to accelerate Amerindian land titling activities

· $1. 5 billion to support more than 2,700 Community Service Officers (CSOs)

· $150 million to support the annual National Toshaos Council Conference (NTCC)

· $127 million to support 800 hinterland youths to pursue their secondary education

· $5 billion to fund economic, ecotourism, agricultural and infrastructural initiatives

According to the minister, youth development is a cornerstone of the PPP/C government and this is reflected by the move to reinstate the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP).

Skill and capacity building are key to this programme, with over 1,000 CSOs trained in fields like tourism, hospitality, small engine repair and ICT, among others.

“The programme itself doesn’t only cater for the training, but also preparing young people to take up leadership which is something that is significant. Because young people are recognised as those who will be taking the lead today, tomorrow, and into the future,” she explained.

With $1.5 billion earmarked this year, more than 2,700 CSOs will enjoy employment and enhance their livelihoods through training opportunities.

The $5B earmarked for the Amerindian Development Fund includes substantial investments which will foster economic growth in various sectors.

These communities will also benefit from major infrastructural projects, including roads, bridges, solar farms, hydropower projects, schools, health centres and hospitals.

Minister Sukhai highlighted also that the ministry will support small-scale infrastructure projects, such as guest houses, multipurpose buildings and other works.

The Amerindian Affairs Ministry will work to ensure more lands are protected through the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) project.

Over the last four years, the ministry was able to grant more than 20 villages the legal documents for their land, representing the government’s commitment to Amerindian land tenure.

“I’m pleased that my government continues to invest and to make an allocation, even under this budget, of $650 million. And that will be invested in ensuring that we bring more lands under the ownership of Amerindians for those villages that have pending applications for extension and that we can also advance the numbers of surveys that have to be done,” Minister Sukhai stated.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

