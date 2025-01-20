Budget 2025 will significantly improve agriculture sector – Min Mustapha

The $1.38 trillion proposed budget for 2025 is set to propel Guyana’s agriculture sector to new heights and advance its progress toward self-sufficiency.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha made the statement during the ‘Budget in Focus’ programme aired on the National Communications Network (NCN) Saturday evening.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

The agriculture ministry has been allocated $104.6 billion, a significant investment to boost several sub-sectors such as crops, livestock, and aquaculture.

This represents an increase compared to the $97.6 billion allocated in the 2024 budget.

“We have seen a six per cent increase from last year’s budget when compared to this year. This has been well for us because the agriculture sector is poised once again to move the country’s food production to a different level,” the minister stated.

During his budget presentation in the National Assembly on Friday last, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, reiterated the PPP/C Government’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding and strengthening the agriculture sector.

For the various sub-sectors, Minister Singh announced:

$73 billion for drainage and irrigation

$13.3 billion for sugar

$2.9 billion for other crops

$1.7 billion for livestock

$1.3 billion for fisheries and aquaculture

$430.9 million for rice

$800 million for agro-processing

$116 million for coconut

However, Minister Mustapha emphasised that these investments are designed to expand and develop each sub-sector.

“We will ensure that we use this sum effectively to enhance the lives of fisherfolk, farmers, and the stakeholders in the agriculture sector,” Minister Mustapha said.

Since returning to office in 2020, the PPP/C Government’s substantial investments in the food sector have reassigned Guyana as the lead country for agriculture and food security within CARICOM.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha meets fisherfolk of Region Five on Saturday during an outreach

Minister Mustapha also commended the inclusion of measures aimed at improving the livelihoods of all Guyanese. These include the increase of old age pension to $41,000, the one-off $100,000 cash grant to every baby born to a Guyanese mother, and the increase of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant and uniform voucher to $55,000 for school children.

“This year’s budget is a complete package to enhance the lives of Guyanese, to bring that continued improvement that we started in 2020, and to continue the modernisation and reconstruction of our country,” Minister Mustapha noted.

Budget 2025 was presented under the theme: ‘A secure, prosperous and sustainable Guyana.’

