‘Budget 2026 for all the people of Guyana – those who voted for us and those who didn’t’ – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Friday told the National Assembly that Budget 2026 is designed to benefit all Guyanese, regardless of their political affiliation.

PM Phillips underscored major investments in energy, digital connectivity, and disaster preparedness, highlighting what he described as the government’s continued focus on development that benefits all Guyanese.

Presenting in his capacity as Prime Minister with responsibility for several key sectors, Prime Minister Phillips said his office oversees areas including disaster preparedness, energy, ICT connectivity, and public communications, noting that these sectors are central to Guyana’s transformation.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips delivering his contribution to the budget debates at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

“We manage for the improvement of all the people. We don’t care who you voted for… we manage for all the people in Guyana,” the prime minister stated in the National Assembly.

A significant portion of the prime minister’s presentation focused on the landmark Gas-to-Energy project in Wales, which he described as “the most consequential investment undertaken by this government” aimed at transforming Guyana’s economic foundation.

He reported that construction has advanced steadily, with key infrastructure already installed, including turbines, transformers and major structural works. According to Phillips, the project is expected to deliver reliable, low-cost electricity by the last quarter of 2026.

“We will have electricity from that project… reliable and low-cost electricity, enabling heavy manufacturing, anchoring the Wales Development Zone, and attracting local and foreign investors,” he said.

Phase two of the initiative, he added, will include a fertiliser plant, a gas-bottling facility, a glass factory, and a data centre to support the digital economy, all of which are expected to further reduce costs and stimulate industrial growth.

The prime minister also highlighted progress in renewable energy, noting that between 2020 and 2025 the government invested billions of dollars in solar and other renewable projects, expanding installed capacity from 5.35 megawatts to more than 37 megawatts and creating over 4,500 jobs.

In 2026, the government plans to install new solar photovoltaic mini-grids, upgrade existing systems, and construct a three-megawatt solar plant at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

These interventions, Phillips said, will particularly benefit hinterland and riverain communities, with more than 12,000 residents expected to gain improved access to reliable electricity.

He also pointed to major investments in Linden, where a 15-megawatt solar farm and an additional private sector-supported 10-megawatt facility are expected to deliver a combined 25 megawatts of renewable power by the end of 2026.

Significant gains have also been made in digital access, the prime minister reported, noting that 253 hinterland villages are now fully connected to the internet.

He said connectivity in schools increased from 23 per cent in 2020 to 96 per cent today, while internet access in health facilities rose from 10 per cent to 88 per cent over the same period.

“This is progress, and this is what the people of Guyana have been looking forward to for a long time,” PM Phillips said.

The Office of the Prime Minister has also constructed 172 ICT hubs across the country, with another 18 under construction and a target of 200 facilities by the end of the year. More than 2,000 persons have already been trained to manage and maintain these centres.

The prime minister also updated the Assembly on the rollout of the national digital identification system, explaining that the current pilot phase is voluntary and governed by legislation.

“This process is governed by law… ensuring no citizen is compelled before the full commencement of the act,” he said, adding that the recent appointment of a Data Protection Commissioner ensures oversight and adherence to international privacy standards.

Prime Minister Phillips further announced that $73 billion has been allocated to disaster preparedness and management, emphasising that planning for emergencies is essential to safeguarding development gains.

“If you’re talking about development, you have to plan for disasters, because a disaster… disrupts the development process,” he stated.

Commending the Ministry of Finance for crafting a budget that he said prioritises citizens across the country, PM Phillips said that “All the people in Guyana will benefit from this budget, the people who voted for the Opposition, the people who voted for the government, and even those who did not vote.”