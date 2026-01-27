Budget 2026 sets stage for inclusive prosperity -President Ali outlines five-year blueprint for people-centred growth

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday night and Tuesday morning underscored that Budget 2026 is firmly centred on people, with far-reaching measures designed to uplift vulnerable groups, expand disposable income, empower entrepreneurs and build a resilient, inclusive economy.

Speaking during a special sit-down Budget 2026 discussion with an all-women panel of business leaders and economists on Monday night, and continuing the conversation during a national address on Tuesday morning, the Head of State said the 2026 budget represents the first major instalment of the government’s five-year development plan.

President Irfaan Ali, discussing Budget 2026 with (from left) Rosalinda Rasul, Head of the Diaspora Unit; Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Kathy Smith, President, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), and Vice chairman, Private Sector Commission (PSC), Iman Cummings, President, AmCham Guyana and CEO, WenKai Inc, Gina Arjoon, Director of Fiscal Frontier, and economist, and Kiana Wilburg (moderator)

“Budget 2026 is positioned with people at the centre. The measures are designed to ensure the greatest impact on people’s lives, living conditions, opportunities and quality of life,” President Ali said.

Targeted support for persons with disabilities and special-needs children

Addressing questions on vulnerable groups, President Ali outlined a comprehensive national framework to improve access, care and inclusion for persons living with disabilities and children with special needs.

He explained that Budget 2026 prioritises accessibility in transportation, education, healthcare, public buildings and recreational spaces, with new national standards to ensure all government and community facilities are disability-friendly.

Significant investments are also being made to expand day- and night-care centres in communities, allowing families caring for persons with disabilities to access reliable support while maintaining their livelihoods.

“These policies are not just about grants; they are about building an entire ecosystem that supports dignity, independence and a better quality of life,” the President said.

For children with special needs, Budget 2026 advances the government’s manifesto commitments through the construction of modern special-needs schools in every region, expanded teacher training, and increased support staff within the education system.

The government will also co-invest with qualified individuals to establish affordable, community-based care and education facilities, creating both social support and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Expanding opportunities for small and women-led businesses

A major focus of the Monday night discussion was access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly for women and young entrepreneurs.

President Ali highlighted the establishment of the Guyana Development Bank, which will provide interest-free and collateral-free seed capital for start-ups, while leveraging additional financing from commercial banks at significantly reduced interest rates.

Beyond financing, the Development Bank will operate as a full business incubation and support system, offering technical guidance from idea development to post-loan management, ensuring sustainability and long-term growth.

“This is not just about giving a loan. It is about hand-holding, mentorship and building resilient businesses that can scale,” the President explained.

He noted that Budget 2026 also expands opportunities for community-based enterprises, including childcare, elderly care and disability services, transforming social support into viable economic activity, particularly benefiting women.

Billions directed to households through cash transfers and tax relief

In his Tuesday morning continuation of the discussion, President Ali detailed how Budget 2026 places more money directly into the hands of Guyanese families through a mix of cash transfers, tax relief and cost-saving public services.

Key measures include:

$100,000 national cash grant for citizens aged 18 and over

Because We Care grant increased to $60,000 per child, benefiting over 200,000 children

New $20,000 annual transportation grant for students and pensioners

$100,000 one-off grant for newborns

Old-age pension increased to $46,000 monthly

Expanded public assistance and disability support programmes

Collectively, these measures will inject over $100 billion directly into households, while additional savings will be generated through improved healthcare, free education, subsidised transportation and expanded social services.

The president also pointed to tax relief measures, including the increase in the income tax threshold to $140,000, removing over 5,000 persons from the tax net, alongside VAT and duty reductions on vehicles, agriculture and agri-processing inputs.

President Ali emphasised that Budget 2026 is not only about economic growth, but rather, about inclusive growth, ensuring Guyanese from all backgrounds benefit from national development.

From expanded healthcare services and new regional hospitals, to education reform, housing support, community employment and indigenous development initiatives, the head of state said the government is laying a strong foundation for the next five years.

“We are here for you. We are putting people first, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, women, young people and families,” President Ali affirmed.

“Together, we will continue to move forward, building a stronger, more inclusive Guyana.”