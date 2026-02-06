Budget 2026 to advance major transformation in maritime sector

The government’s aggressive transformation of the maritime sector continues under Budget 2026, with significant investments in legislation, infrastructure, safety and institutional capacity.

This was the message of Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation and Member of Parliament (MP), Thandi McAlister, as she endorsed Budget 2026.

MP McAlister said maritime development since 2020 has been driven by the vision of His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and supported by every national budget since, resulting in a 67 per cent increase in vessel traffic and port calls between 2020 and 2025.

She outlined ongoing efforts to modernise maritime laws and regulations, strengthen existing institutions and establish a state-of-the-art Port Authority aligned with international standards and best practices for safe, secure and sustainable shipping.

“This is not a mere exercise in cut and paste; it is a systematic procedure designed to transform international maritime obligations into clear and consistent national laws,” she iterated.

MP McAlister also disclosed that legal experts from the Maritime Administration Department and the Ministry of Legal Affairs are working to craft a comprehensive framework, including a modern Port Authority Act, which is meant to guide the sector for decades to come.

In contrast, she outlined the progress of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Administration with the shortcomings identified in the 2018 International Maritime Organisation (IMO) audit of the David Granger-led Administration, which recorded 19 findings due to weak institutional capacity, outdated system and a lack of prioritisation of maritime affairs at the national level.

Since 2020, she said, the government has invested heavily in navigational safety, acquiring new pilot boats, constructing over 30 navigation markers, strengthening hydrographic capacity, appointing trained registrars and designating a permanent representative to the IMO.

These efforts have earned regional and international recognition, with Guyana set to host two major Caribbean maritime conferences in 2026.

“Guyana’s prosperity must be resilient as its people and this budget manages our resources with a steady hand, ensuring our growth is shared fairly and protected against global uncertainty,” MP McAlister said.