Budget 2026 will transform the lives of Guyanese – PM Phillips

The government is delivering a fiscal policy to drive national transformation, with massive public spending in energy, infrastructure, digital services, and social programmes.

Budget 2026 is a “forward-looking financial plan” which paves the way for economic and social transformation that is outlined by the People’s Progressive Party Civic Government’s 2025 Manifesto.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, in a press release on Saturday, explained that the 111.4 billion allocated to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) comprehensively outlines a pathway for sustained growth and to improve the quality of life for all Guyanese.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips

Prime Minister Phillips said that the “investments will bridge long-standing gaps in energy access and ensure that our rural and hinterland residents benefit equally from national development.”

Additionally, 73.68 billion was allocated to the Civil Defence Commission, which will strengthen humanitarian support while allocating funding to critical areas such as essential supplies, early warning systems, and expansion of capabilities to deal with disasters locally.

Budget 2026 also provides targeted allocations to strengthen public communications and advance the telecommunications sector under OPM, which enables both areas to broaden and improve their work programmes.