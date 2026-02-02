Building a sustainable future: President Ali urges collaborative solutions with Belize

– Addresses Belize’s Parliament as part of a three-day state visit

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivered an address at the joint sitting of Belize’s National Assembly on Monday, urging for stronger political, economic, and environmental cooperation between the two nations.

The Guyanese Head of State arrived in Belize on Sunday for a three-day state visit to engage in critical discussions with Belizean government officials.

Addressing members of the House of Representatives and Senate, President Ali said that Guyana and Belize’s partnership is shaped by shared histories, values and strategic interests.

The two nations must forge stronger and deeper ties in climate change, food and energy security, and environmental leadership to safeguard their sovereignty, advance sustainable development and stand up to global challenges.

Climate Change and Environmental Leadership

President Ali identified climate change as the most serious and immediate existential threat facing small States such as Belize and Guyana, with rising sea levels, extreme weather events, droughts and coastal erosion threatening their lives, livelihoods and long-term development.

Acknowledging that both countries possess great natural resources and environmental assets, including forests, freshwater resources, and biodiversity, the president again reiterated the need for greater financial incentives to small nations for their role in protecting these important assets.

Guyana has managed to conserve approximately 80 per cent of its forest assets

“That is why we have a joint responsibility to monetise this most important global asset. The world, in turn, has a responsibility to ensure that economic value of these assets are passed on to the peoples of our countries,” he told the Belizean Parliament.

More than 60 per cent of global biodiversity has already lost, President Ali said.

Belize, like Guyana, has managed to preserve much of its natural assets, which perform important functions like carbon sequestration, climate regulation, and ecosystem services.

Belizean law makers listening to the president’s address on Monday

“It must therefore be our resolve to win this battle of monetization now, so that successive generations from now would inherit this same rich value we have today,” the president emphasised. Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (2030) which monetises forest conservation through jurisdictional carbon credits, was highlighted as an example of how forest-rich countries can place value on environmental assets while pursuing sustainable development.

Food and Energy Security

Turning to food security, President Ali said global hunger, supply chain disruptions, and climate shocks continue to place pressure on small states, particularly those heavily dependent on food imports.

He welcomed CARICOM’s target to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2030, describing it as both ambitious and achievable, stating that Belize and Guyana are well-positioned to benefit.

President Ali emphasised the importance of adopting modern agricultural technologies, climate-resilient farming practices, and value-added agro-processing.

Hydroponics farming in Guyana

He noted that Guyana is ready to partner with Belize to strengthen regional food systems.

“We must, together, champion the cause of removing the barriers to trade, especially in food, in this region. For too long, the region has taken for granted our farmers and our food system,” he said, refering the long exisiting trade barriers affecting trade in the Caribbean region.

“We must push back hard now to ensure that our food becomes the region’s food by a system that encourages and supports this,” he added.

The president also highlighted energy security as vital to economic transformation, noting that high and volatile energy prices undermine growth and strain public finances.

He called for diversification of energy sources, increased use of renewables, improved efficiency and stronger regional cooperation.

Role of CARICOM, the Private Sector

President Ali reaffirmed the importance of CARICOM as a platform for collective strength.

He noted that regional integration enhances bargaining power, resilience and economic opportunity for small states.

He also called on the private sectors of Belize and Guyana to play a central role in deepening bilateral relations, urging partnerships in capital, technology, land, talent and markets.

“The private sector is integral to the expansion of this relationship. Together, we can transform challenges into opportunities and offer our peoples not only security and stability, but confidence in the future they are building,” he said.

Shared history, Shared future

Reflecting on history, President Ali said the people of Belize and Guyana have endured colonialism, economic hardship and external shocks, yet have remained resilient and determined.

President Ali concluded by reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to strengthening ties with Belize and advancing regional prosperity, stating that Guyana’s growth will contribute to the development of Belize and the wider Caribbean.