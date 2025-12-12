Businesses urged to ‘pool resources’ and form consortia to compete globally

As Guyana enters a new era of development, Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, urged the business community to consider forming partnerships to effectively compete with international firms and capitalise on Guyana’s major upcoming development projects.

Speaking at the 136th Annual Awards Presentation & Gala Dinner of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Thursday evening, Minister Ally said, “When you pool your resources, your knowledge and your talents, you can be the best, and you can be very competitive.“

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, addressing GCCI’s 136th Annual Awards Presentation & Gala Dinner on Thursday evening

He added, “The president has said it many times, our expectations are that you in the private sector should think about not doing these things on your own, but forming consortia so that you can compete with international players. You cannot do these things on your own.”

He praised Kathy Smith, the President of GCCI, and her team for forming a consortia and noted that the government supports such partnerships.

Highlighting the results of government–private sector collaboration over the past five years, Minister Ally pointed to reduced taxes, increased disposable income, heavy investments in human capital, and nationwide infrastructure upgrades that have created the ecosystem for businesses to grow.

Looking ahead, Minister Ally outlined several opportunities for coordinated investments, including the Guyana Development Bank’s interest-free loans, new economic zones in Berbice, expanded tourism and ICT sectors, cross-border connectivity links, AI-driven telemedicine, and a second gas-to-energy plant.

Minister Ally presents an award to one of the honourees at the Gala event

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, called on the private sector to capitalise on the opportunities being created by the President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration.

“The groundwork has been laid, and the enabling environment is in place. Your government has done the heavy lifting. What is required now is the determination to take advantage of the possibilities,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond also delivered remarks at the event. She highlighted the government’s investments in the security sector, noting that one of the most notable investments – the ‘Safe Country’ programme – is growing into a nationwide network powered by real-time CCTV monitoring and command centres in every region.

“For the private sector, this translates into faster investigations, greater … better protection of assets and an overall reduction in security-related losses,” she noted.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

Matthew Gaul, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, Green Agro Services and Supplies, Dragon Fly Drone Solutions, ExxonMobil Guyana, and Total Property Management Services Inc., were among the individuals and businesses honoured on Thursday evening.