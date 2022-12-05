Buxton/BV, South/Tucville through to the Region Four ‘One Guyana’ President’s Cup finals

The ‘One Guyana’ President’s Cup semi-finals kicked off with football matches between Grove/Diamond and Buxton/BV, while Plaisance/Liliendaal played against South/Tucville.

Both matches were held at the National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara on Sunday.

Buxton/ BV playing against Grove/ Diamond Buxton/ BV playing against Grove/ Diamond

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with several of the players from the Buxton/BV and South/Tucville teams, who shared their elation about the matches and commended the initiative.

Okemi Edwards expressed that the match was well played and his team worked hard to emerge as the victors.

“We are on to the next stage which is the finals. We worked very hard throughout the tournament. So, I would love to give my team a round of applause and congratulate them on the victory today,” he said.

Okemi Edwards, Buxton/ BV

Edwards lauded the tournament by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Guyana Football Federation, “I think it’s a very good tournament…And they should continue it, get more youths into the football world and to continue it throughout the years to come.”

Some of the players from Buxton/ BV’s team

Jeremy Marrigun said, “We know it would have been intense. So, we came out, execute, and we won the match. I don’t feel exhausted or anytime. I could run another 90 minutes. So, we’re ready for anything. So, for the finals, I don’t know who would be the other finalist, but we’re ready. So, I hope they come out and perform.”

One of the scorers, Dillon Wright happily expressed his elation for scoring, “I feel really great because for a long time, I wasn’t on the scoresheet…I’m thankful to the team as we continue to go into the final and have a victory.”

Dillon Wright, Buxton/ BV

Meanwhile, Neil Hutson related that his team is extremely confident to play in the final since the team has excellent players, “And we can play as a team, unified. And we know we will take the victory, by force or by chance… The game was a very competitive game. It played at a high intensity. And we know that we have trained very hard and trained well as a team. So, we came out and execute and put in what we have trained into practice.”

Goal being scored by South/ Tucville

“The game was a good game We enjoyed the football that we love to play. We’re calling on all of the fans to come out and support the best team,” Simeon Moore pointed out.

Simeon Moore, South/ Tucville

Omavi Fraser highlighted that the tournament is a good opportunity for him, “it’s a good opportunity to get with the national team, get some exposure and represent Guyana in a good light.”

Nicolaus McArthur indicated that his team emerged as the victors even though it rained throughout the game.

Nicolaus McArthur, South/ Tucville

“But definitely come to the final on the day that they will be presenting it and you will see real football on that day,” he urged. McArthur lauded the tournament since it will give young players the spotlight to showcase their talents.

South/ Tucville’s players

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

