Buxton part of gov’t’s development agenda-PM Phillips – as he leads massive outreach

Residents of Buxton and surrounding East Coast Demerara villages turned out in large numbers to have their issues and concerns addressed during a ministerial outreach held at the Buxton/Friendship Community Centre Ground, on Monday.

‘As Buxton goes, so goes the country,’ was the chant from the mammoth crowd, as Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, who led the outreach activity, addressed the gathering.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips during his address to the residents

That statement was validated by the Prime Minister, who said like all communities across the country, Buxton is an integral part of the Peoples’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) Government’s national developmental agenda.

He said successive PPP/C Administrations have always put forward a ‘people centered’ development plan and, as such, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his cabinet continue to engage citizens in every community, listening to the concerns of the people, and providing solutions as far as practicable.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips interacting with residents of Buxton

However, Prime Minister Phillips said that that there are ‘detractors’ who are seeking to stymie the development of the people, and their communities.

He, therefore, urged residents not to be distracted by the naysayers, and assured them that the administration is committed to partnering with them to develop their lives and community.

“If we are talking about development, we have to do away with the detractors who tried to derail this session today…. Your turn out is sending a strong message to the detractors who never wanted this to happen,” he said.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips interacting with another resident of Buxton

He added, “Now is the time for development in Guyana, and Buxton will not be left out; no village will be left out.”

Prime Minister Phillips noted the gas-to-shore energy project which will result in cheaper electricity for all Guyanese. It will also allow the administration to take reliable electricity to unserved, and underserved areas across the country.

“That is a people- centered energy programme, and Buxton will benefit from it, all the villages all over Guyana will benefit from it,” he noted.

Residents in attendance at the outreach

The Prime Minister was joined by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C, MP, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, M.P, and Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, M.P.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) distributed 250 food hampers to vulnerable families in the area.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

