Buxton to get upgraded farm-to-market road

The government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, is crafting a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate the Middlewalk farm-to-market access road in the Buxton community, East Coast Demerara.

The announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha after listening to concerns raised by residents during a consultation at the Practical Instruction Centre (PIC) in Friendship, on Tuesday.

The gesture by the government is among several interventions in the pipeline to spur agriculture production and economic growth in the farming community.

Four mechanical tillers will be given to farmers from the communities of Buxton and Friendship to increase productivity.

Minister Mustapha also highlighted that contracts have already been awarded to clear several canals in the area to boost access to drainage and irrigation.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will continue to monitor the drainage system regularly.

“We cannot continue to do mechanical excavation of these canals and allow it to be clogged up again…You asked for the in-take to be repaired. We will do that…It will cost us $14 million…” Minister Mustapha committed.

Additionally, rehabilitation works on the irrigation structure will commence within one week to regulate the smooth flow of water in the community.

Planting materials and fertilisers will be distributed to cash crop farmers by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

