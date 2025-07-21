Campbelltown to get reliable water supply with new $20M well

The days of having limited access to water for basic household needs will soon be over for residents of Campbelltown, Region Eight, as the government is drilling a new $20 million well near an existing solar farm.

Upon the completion of a logging resistivity test to determine the best location for the well, drilling began last week and is expected to be completed by mid-August.

At a recent community engagement at Campbelltown Benab, the Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Shaik Baksh, explained that plans are in place to improve water productivity and quality across the region.

Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Shaik Baksh

The CEO noted that while water is being delivered to residents on a rotational basis, he assured them that the government is actively working to standardise the delivery of water in a reliable manner.

“The duration of the water supply is of concern to us” he added, noting that the completion of the well will boost the water supply for everyone.

A GWI team visited the region last Monday to assess the condition of the distribution networks and determine whether they are operational and generating water at the best possible rate.

Region Eight has seen an investment of over $1 billion since 2021 to improve water access, which includes the drilling of more than 15 new wells.

Communities including Kamana, Itabac, Micobie, Brian Sucre Junction, and Sand Hill have benefitted from new and improved water supply systems.

With increased investments since 2020, Region Eight currently has more than 90 per cent access to water.

Residents were assured that considerable investments are underway to ensure the hinterland regions have 100 per cent access to potable water by the end of 2025.