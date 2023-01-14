CANU to continue fight against narcotics use in schools this year – Singh

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in collaboration with the Education Ministry will continue to tackle the use of illegal drugs/narcotics in schools across the country in 2023.



Head of CANU, James Singh made the disclosure on the sidelines of an exercise early Saturday.

Head of CANU, James Singh

“Since last year we began a programme with the Ministry of Education to sensitise both teachers and students in the various schools…I am happy to say that we have a programme that continues into this year,” Singh relayed.



The CANU head said the agency aims to roll out this programme in every school across Guyana. “There is no specific school, the aim is to cover all the schools in the various communities but we want to do it with the Ministry of Education, so, it’s a collaborative effort,” he noted.



In 2022, CANU worked collaboratively with the Education Ministry to address the use of narcotics in the various schools and this has proven effective.



“I think based on the feedback from the teachers, from the Ministry of Education it’s now making persons a lot more aware …And so far, just from the feedback from the teachers at the various schools, they’re happy about it and they’re asking us to engage on a regular basis not just on a monthly but to have a constant visit,” Singh revealed.



Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

