Caribbean Airlines begins twice weekly flights to Suriname

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Ltd is linking Guyana and Suriname with direct flights from Eugene F Correia International Airport (Ogle Airport) to Paramaribo, Suriname, for the first time.

Flights will operate twice weekly on Sundays and Fridays.

This move signals greater regional connectivity with more job opportunities and additional economic benefits for Guyana.

A formal ceremony was held on Sunday at the Ogle Airport to launch the new flight destination.

Caribbean Airlines on Sunday celebrated its inaugural flight from Ogle Airport to Suriname

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill pointed out that the government’s hard work to promote Guyana as a premium tourism destination over the last four years is paying off.

“This shows that we’re not just talking and engaging, but people are believing, trusting us, and they’re making the necessary investments. Over the last four years, you would have seen how many new airlines we would have brought on board,” he stated.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

The minister said these direct flights will complement similar initiatives to link the two countries, such as the bridge across the Corentyne River.

The final phase of planning for this massive project is underway.

“We want to ensure that tourists coming from the Netherlands and all the other places that land at Suriname must have an opportunity to also experience Guyana seamlessly. We must be able to ensure that the tourists who come to Guyana from North America, Europe, and other parts experience Suriname seamlessly. And for us to be able to do that, we must provide a link that is reliable,” the minister explained.

He also linked this new development to the construction of the Ogle to Eccles four-lane highway, underscoring that the aim is to position Guyana as a hub for connectivity.

Minister Edghill commended CAL for its role in fortifying the relationship between Guyana and Suriname.

“Our platform of dialogue between Guyana and Suriname is very pronounced, it’s very aggressive. We still have outstanding items to tick the boxes as completed, and we hope to get those boxes ticked so that both Suriname and Guyana would be proud of the engagement that we’re having,” he added.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, added that this new route aligns with the government’s vision for tourism expansion and increased economic opportunities.

“As a government, we have seen a push for more connectivity because that is what will undergird our tourism thrust for the world to see that Guyana is indeed a premier eco-tourism destination,” she said.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

Meanwhile, Caribbean Airlines Ltd Country Manager for Guyana and Suriname, Renatha Marshall reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to Guyana and its people.

This new route will be served by the airline’s ATR 72-600 aircraft, which is poised to meet the overwhelming customer demand.

Caribbean Airlines Ltd Country Manager for Guyana and Suriname, Renatha Marshall

On Sundays, Flight BW 383 will depart Ogle, Guyana at 9:55 AM and arrive in Suriname at 12:05 PM. The return flight, BW 384, will depart Suriname at 12:50 PM (Suriname time) and arrive in Ogle at 1:00 PM. On Fridays, Flight BW 383 will depart Ogle, Guyana at 10:45 AM and arrive in Suriname at 12:55 PM. The return flight, BW 384, will depart Suriname at 1:50 PM (Suriname time) and arrive in Ogle at 2:00 PM.

