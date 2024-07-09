Caribbean Investment Forum opens tomorrow

The Caribbean Investment Forum is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, July 10, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal with an anticipated attendance of four hundred participants.

Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, outlined the agenda for the three-day event. He said the forum will spotlight sustainable agriculture, the transition to a green economy, and the digitalisation of business.

President Dr Irfaan Ali (left) and Executive Director of CEDA, Deodat Maharaj during their meeting in February

“This event actually coincides with Guyana’s transformation as the regional powerhouse,” he stated in an interview at the Department of Public Information on Tuesday.

He continued, “Holding the Caribbean investment forum in Guyana is a lot of investors, a lot of business owners are looking forward to it because they want to be part of our transformation,”

President Dr Irfaan Ali is slated to deliver the keynote address, with attendees including delegations from Europe, the United States, South America, and the Caribbean.

Dr Ramsaroop highlighted the forum as a pivotal moment for engaging with financiers and discussing partnerships.

He underscored President Dr Irfaan Ali’s advocacy for consortiums and joint ventures, stressing their role in facilitating Guyana’s integration into larger economic frameworks.

Hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency in collaboration with the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, the European Union, and the CARICOM Secretariat, the three-day event will feature high-level discussions on sustainable investment strategies.

It provides a platform for business leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue and forge partnerships aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

