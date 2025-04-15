‘Caring for others is my heart’s desire’ – Nursing Assistant graduate

as 763 other nursing assistants expand the health sector

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday graduated over 760 persons as Nursing Assistants to further buttress the country’s demanding and expanding healthcare sector with more human resources.

This is the first batch of nursing assistants who have graduated under the ministry’s hybrid programme.

Lasting some twelve months, the trainees were exposed to rigorous training sessions that began online but later transitioned into practical classes to ensure the best delivery and quality of education.

The programme boasted an 87% completion rate this year, with the largest cohort of participants coming from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

One participant, Latoya Pillay, spoke about her desire to become a healthcare professional after seeing the struggle of her mother, who died from a severe illness.

“My mom would have gotten ill since my childhood days…I literally grew up watching that there was no one in the family that could’ve taken care of her…so I said that even though she’s gone, I’m still gonna do this so that I may be able to help others like her in the future,” she explained tearfully.

Another graduate, Emmanuel Newyear, highlighted the importance and satisfaction he receives from being a part of the profession. This, he says, is what served as his primary motivation behind completing the Nursing Assistant programme.

“It’s amazing to be healthcare personnel. You get to save lives. You get to put smiles on people’s faces, and it’s something that has to come from within. Caring for others is my heart’s desire,” Emmanuel said.

Delivering the feature address at the graduating ceremony, which was held at the National Cultural Centre, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, urged the graduates not to see this achievement as their final destination, but as a stepping stone towards greater things.

“So, as you graduate here today, there are lots of expectations, lots of hope, and lots of opportunity. You are the one who would have to make the best of what you are given,” Dr Anthony said.

He continued, “We want you to see yourself as having a career in nursing or health as a whole”.

The minister further stressed the need for the new graduates to develop a sense of empathy when dealing with patients, noting that the way they interact with their patients will go a long way in determining the type of career that they have.

“One of the characteristics that we want all our nursing asssistants to have is empathy because…you have to feel what the other person is feeling when they come for care…if you understand that and work with them with that kind of compassion, then it makes a big difference,” the minister posited.

The health minister affirmed that training these nursing assistants is coupled with the government’s enormous investment in health infrastructure to build a high-quality healthcare system.

“One of the things that we’re endeavouring to do is to build a world-class healthcare system for Guyana. And to do that, it is perhaps not just a daunting task, but a very ambitious one,” he explained.

So far, the government has begun to wrap up the construction of six new regional hospitals. They are located in Diamond, Enmore, No. 75, Lima, De Kinderen, and Bath Settlement.

These hospitals boast 75 beds and modern healthcare equipment and will serve tens of thousands of Guyanese.

Also under construction is a 256-bed pediatric and maternal healthcare facility located at Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara. The New Amsterdam hospital will also see a newly constructed facility, inclusive of a medical school in collaboration with the University of the West Indies.

This cutting-edge facility will feature five operating theatres, including one dedicated solely to cardiac surgeries. It will offer 24-hour accident and emergency services and will be equipped with advanced technology such as digital X-rays, CT scanners, and other modern medical equipment and amenities.

Four new hospitals are also to be constructed in Regions one, seven, eight, and nine.

These projects highlight the government’s commitment to enhancing the health sector and service delivery, marking a pivotal milestone in Guyana’s healthcare system.

