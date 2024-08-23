Cashew Island, Mazaruni to get new schools

Children from Cashew Island in New River, Region Six and the Lower and Middle Mazaruni in Region Seven, will benefit from the construction of new schools, providing equitable access to quality education.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Wednesday, during the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand addresses the National Toshaos Council Conference on Wednesday

A brand-new primary school will be constructed at Cashew Island.

“Education is important to us…We are building and repairing nursery, primary and secondary schools all across Guyana. And that is what you call equity,” the minister stated.

These include secondary schools in Northwest, Hosororo, Waramuri, Matthews Ridge, Kabakaburi, Orealla, Jawalla, Phillipai, Monkey Mountain, Kopinang, Micobaie, Karasabai, Nappi and Massara.

The education minister revealed that Kwebanna Secondary in Region One is slated to be completed by the end of the year.

This is due to a few logistical challenges relating to the transportation of building materials.

At the nursery level, 13 learning institutions will be constructed in various areas in Region Nine, including Parabara, Bashaizon, Semonie, and Quatata.

In 2024, construction will commence on primary schools at Kuribrong, Lake Mainstay, and other areas.

Minister Manickchand also highlighted that hinterland and riverine communities are benefitting from a plethora of educational interventions to enhance their livelihoods.

In terms of transportation in the hinterland, the ministry is currently compiling a comprehensive list which will determine where transportation is needed.

One of the village leaders raising a concern at the National Toshaos Council Conference on Wednesday

“We are currently looking village by village, school by school, to see where we need boats and buses. And we are putting that list together. We had a conversation with the president about it,” Minister Manickchand highlighted.

Pupils in the hinterland communities are also receiving nutritional meals through the school feeding programme.

Meanwhile, the government continues to intensify efforts to increase access to distance education through the Guyana Learning Channel (GLC) and the ministry’s radio station, EDYOU FM.

To increase access to educational content in hinterland and remote areas, televisions, solar systems, satellites and radios were provided to many communities.

Over the years, the complement of trained teachers has also increased in the hinterland. Persons there were provided with scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) to pursue various programmes at accredited universities.

