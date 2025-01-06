CCAC launches investigation into Cooking Gas incidents

… urges consumers to exercise all safety protocols.

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) has noted recent incidents involving critical injuries to consumers and severe damage to property during the use of a particular brand of cooking gas product.

The Commission publicly extends our heartfelt compassion to those affected and their families even as we engage them privately.

We wish to refer and remind suppliers of goods and services that Part X, Section 78 of the Consumer Affairs Act No. 13 of 2011 requires that a person shall not:

Supply consumer goods or services which fail to comply with the general safety requirements

Offer or agree to supply goods or services that are not safe; or

Expose or possess unsafe goods or goods or services supply

A person who contravenes this subsection of the Act commits an offence.

Following the first two official complaints filed by the affected persons, we have commenced our investigations which will engage the relevant industry experts to make assessments and recommendations based on their findings. The CCAC intends to pursue these investigations until there is redress.

In the meantime, we urge consumers to exercise the greatest caution and safety protocols during the use of cooking gas products. Consumers are reminded to reach out to the CCAC on its website: ccac.gov.gy or WhatsApp (592)-625-0557 if there are any complaints.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

