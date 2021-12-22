CDC awards staff and others for 2021

The Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, yesterday bestowed awards recognizing hard work and dedication to a few staff members and other support personnel. The ceremony took place at CDC’s Headquarters in Thomas Lands.

Lieutenant Colonel Craig, in his remarks, highlighted that 2021 was a particularly difficult year but because of perseverance, team work and the love of country, the Commission has a lot to be grateful for. At the top of that list, he added, were the men and women who sacrificed so much to ensure that the entity met its mandate and then some.

At a small and simple ceremony persons were highlighted for professional and academic feats, as well as loyalty to the organization. The list of awardees for 2021 follows:

Manager of the Year – Allana Walters

Supervisor of the Year – Richard Singh

Driver of the Year – Roger Cosbert

Volunteer of the Year – Quincy Scotland

Duty Officer of the Year – Rashulata St. Louis

Most Improved Employees of the Year – Belinda Bess, Allian Walters & Corporal Delroy Carroll

Most Reliable Employee of the Year – Mariea Harrinarine

Master’s Program Achievement – Belinda Bess

Degree Program Achievement – Odetta Giddings & Caressa Henry

Academic Course Achievement – Kelsey George & Carlton Washington

Resignation Appreciation and Long Service Award – Susan Lewis

Special Appreciation – Stan Gouviea, Major Loring Benons, Jennifer Chapman and Permanent Secretary Derrick Cummings

Glass Ceiling Achievement – Second Lieutenant Afesha Ross & Second Lieutenant Alexis Williams

As a special surprise, staff members of the Commission awarded the Director General with a prize for valiant leadership and commitment. Lieutenant Colonel Craig humbly expressed gratitude and noted that the organization’s success is dependent on all involved, not just those at the top.

Some persons were unable to accept their awards in person due to other engagements. The CDC lauds all staff, volunteers and other personnel who have helped to make 2021 what it is, and looks forward to their continued support and dedication in 2022.