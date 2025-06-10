CDC completes relief operations following windstorm in affected communities

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has successfully concluded comprehensive emergency relief operation across Regions Three, Four, and Five following a severe windstorm that impacted multiple communities on Monday, June 2.

The CDC mobilized response teams immediately after the storm to conduct damage assessments and coordinate recovery efforts with regional authorities, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), and local partners. The affected communities included Kaneville, Uitvlugt, Belle West (Canal No. 2), Farm Mahicony, Hope, Melanie, Cane Grove, Bare Root areas.

CDC field officers collaborated with local officials to evaluate the extensive damage, which encompassed residential homes, public buildings, and essential community facilities. The rapid deployment of personnel and resources enabled a targeted response designed to provide immediate support to affected families and facilitate community recovery.

During the relief operation, the CDC distributed critical emergency supplies including temporary roofing materials, protective tarps, construction materials, and sanitation products to assist families in securing their homes and maintaining living conditions.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Thomas, Deputy Director General of the CDC, reflected on the operation’s success: “Our priority was to provide immediate assistance to families impacted by the windstorm. Our response teams conducted thorough field assessments, engaged directly with affected residents, and ensured the timely distribution of essential supplies to help these communities begin their recovery process.”

Contact Information: Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Telephone: +592 600 7500 | +592 226 1027

Email: info@cdc.gy Website: www.cdc.gy Facebook: @CDCGuyana