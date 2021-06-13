CDC delivers 1,200 hampers to flood-affected Kwakwani

-water in the community still ‘excessively high’

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Saturday delivered 1,200 food and sanitation hampers to flood-affected residents of Kwakwani, Region Ten.

The hampers were distributed this morning.

In its flood update report today, the CDC said in Kwakwani “excessively high-water levels are being experienced, almost fully covering homes in some instances.”

CDC personnel are managing the shelters in the Region, and are monitoring evacuation and relief distribution.

Six shelters have been established in Region Ten at the Hururu Day Care Centre and Forestry Compound, Kwakwani Primary and Secondary Schools, Mapletown Aroaima (Nursery and Primary Schools) and the Rockstone Primary School. These shelters are providing accommodation for 135 persons.

Hampers being offloaded at Kwakwani for flood victims

Shelters have also been established at the Barama Building, Karawab (Region Two), Mortice Primary School (Region Five) and Tabatinga Sports Complex (Region Nine).

Altogether, the shelters are accommodating 205 persons who have been displaced by flooding.

As of Friday, the CDC has distributed 39,564 food and cleaning hampers countrywide. This includes some 21,735 food and 17,829 cleaning hampers. Of that amount, 6,335 hampers have been delivered to Region Ten.

Apart from Region Ten, the CDC is also monitoring the water levels in the Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven.

As the flooding persists, all Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) are tasked with reporting the situation on the ground to the CDC daily, to ensure its response is timely, and to determine the kind of support needed.

The CDC is liaising with all RDCs, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority and regional and city engineers to ensure immediate relief is provided to flood affected people.

The National Weather Watch Centre has already predicted continued above normal rainfall, with the wet season ending in August.