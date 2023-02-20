CDC donates food and hygiene supplies to migrant indigenous group in Lethem

– will donate water tanks in the next 24 hours

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) earlier today donated a quantity of much needed resources to a significant group of Venezuelan indigenous migrants living in Lethem, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9). The intervention surfaced after the Mayor of Lethem indicated that the migrants are living in less-than-ideal circumstances in the town’s industrial district.

Preparedness and Response Manager (ag), Captain Lakshman Persaud (white T-shirt) and other staff of the CDC distributing supplies

An average of 50 households, mainly of women and small children, are currently residing in the area that the Mayor has temporarily provided. The location has access to potable water, and as such, the Commission has agreed to donate three (3) water tanks to assist with proper water storage. Additionally; sixty (60) collapsible water containers, sixty (60) food hampers, at least two dozen (24) IOM baby kits and a large quantity of towels and bathing soap have been distributed. Among the migrants are at least ten (10) pregnant women.

The water tanks will be handed over in the next 24 hours to the migrant area via the Mayor’s Office and the indigenous persons there will be monitored closely for health and safety reasons.

