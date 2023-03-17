CDC donates supplies to the Guyana Fire Service

Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Gregory Wickham, today received a quantity of response equipment from the Civil Defence Commission. The handover occurred at the Commission’s Thomas Lands Headquarters.

Director General of the CDC, Col. Nazrul Hussain handing fire boots to Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Gregory Wickham

Director General of the CDC, Col. (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain, said that it is part of the Commission’s effort to support the operational readiness of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS); both in the areas of Fire Response and Rescue, and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Response. A quantity of face masks, hand sanitizers, protective fire fighting boots and a stretcher were the items donated.

Chief Fire Officer Wickham conveyed gratitude for the supplies and indicated that this bolsters the long and symbiotic relationship between GFS and CDC.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

