CDC receives 10 drums of fuel from Guyoil

─ to bolster flood response in Upper Mazaruni

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has received 10 drums of fuel from the Guyana Oil Company Limited (Guyoil), to assist its relief response to the extensive flooding in the Upper Mazaruni, Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region.

At a simple handing over ceremony on Monday at Guyoil’s Providence facility, company chairman Mr. Paul Cheong said the agency is doing its part to help lessen the discomfort of persons affected by the flooding.

[L-R] Director General of the CDC, Lt. Col. Kester Craig accepts fuel donation from GuyOil’s Chairman, Mr. Paul Cheong

“Over the past few weeks, what we have witnessed is a national disaster in this country, and Guyoil is happy to play its part, as part of our corporate social responsibility, in donating 10 drums of fuel to the relief effort.

We know many of our brothers and sisters not only on the coastland but in the hinterland-interior area, have been suffering tremendously from the flooding that is happening and we want to reach out and try to assist in taking the relief to them.”

Mr. Cheong issued a call for businesses, citizens and non-governmental organisations to join the CDC’s relief efforts.

“At this time in our country’s history, all of us need to come together and work to ensure that our Guyanese brothers and sisters live through and come through this [disaster].

Director General of the CDC, Lt. Col. Kester Craig (first right) along with Guyoil’s Chairman, Mr. Paul Cheong and employees from the company’s sales and marketing department.

People have to return to a proper livelihood and whatever we can do to help them, we need to do,” the Chairman added.

Accepting the donation, Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig said the disaster response body needs similar contributions to execute its mandate.

“For us to respond effectively, we need collaboration and support like these… we need it to happen quickly.”

The CDC head thanked Guyoil for its contribution, which came on the heels of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s visit to Region Seven on Saturday to conduct needs assessment of Upper Mazaruni flood victims.

At those community meetings, the Director General said residents and village leaders highlighted fuel shortages in several areas.

GuyOil employee fills fuel drums to be handed over to the CDC

Lt. Col. Kester Craig added that the situation is worse in Jawalla and Kamarang, and is occurring in other communities in the area.

“This fuel in addition to camping cots and other relief supplies will be heading into Kamarang for further distribution to the communities within Upper Mazaruni,” he said.

Further, the CDC head noted that the body is working on meeting the needs of communities.

CDC’s Deputy Director, Major Loring Benons and staff from Guyoil’s sales and marketing department also attended the ceremony.