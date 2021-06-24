CDC receives $3 million from Aurora Gold Mines to boost flood relief efforts

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Wednesday received some $3 million from Aurora Gold Mines Incorporated to boost the ongoing flood relief efforts.

The donation will be used to purchase of items for distribution across the regions.

General Manager of Aurora Gold Mines Incorporated Mr. Victor Wu handing over the donation to CDC’s Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig.

CDC’s Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig welcomed the continued support from the private sector.

“I just want to say a special thank you to AGM Incorporated for the donation, a total of $3 million to support the current flood operation that’s happen across the ten administrative regions.

Particularly it’s a gold company coming onboard which shows the diversity in terms of companies that are supporting this flood response operation,” he said.

Meanwhile, General Manager – Aurora Gold Mines, Mr. Victor Wu, in an invited comment told DPI that the company takes seriously its corporate social responsibility.

“We are a part of our country, our destination, our people so when our people are in difficulty, we have to stand up to help them so that’s why we came here today,” he said.

The CDC is calling on the private sector to continue supporting its operation to bring relief to flood-affected persons.

Persons desirous of contributing to the CDC’s efforts can contact the agency on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp).