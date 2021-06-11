CDC receives more donations for flood-relief efforts

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Thursday received another donation from civil society to the national flood-relief efforts. The donations were made in the compound of the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana.

The contribution which comprised monetary and food and sanitation supplies, would be used to bring more relief to persons suffering during this natural disaster.

President of the Guyana Conference of Seventh Day Adventist, Pastor Exton Clarke hand over some relief items to CDC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Patrice Wishart. Pastor Andrew Chichester and Treasurer, Ms. Rovena Harrinauth are also pictured first and second from left.

The food and sanitation items handed over today included quantities of rice, sugar, feminine hygiene products, mattresses and disinfectants and other essential supplies.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday said the flooding has been elevated to a level two disaster, and Guyana would take additional steps to support its population.

During the simple presentation ceremony, Director of KGM Security Group, Mr. Hansraj Singh said his company was compelled to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts.

Director of KGM Security Group, Mr. Hansraj Singh and CDC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Patrice Wishart at the handing over ceremony

“We have employees across the country that work with firms and as a good corporate citizen, we just want to make sure that we help out the less fortunate brothers and sisters in this type of national disaster,” Mr. Singh said.

Farfan and Mendes Limited’s Technical Sales Representative, Mr. Neil Richards said the donation of disinfectants demonstrates his company’s care for fellow Guyanese.

“I know that some one of us at Farfan and Mendes, it could be one of us going through the struggles of the time today with the flood. So, because we care, we did this donation,” he said.

CDC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Patrice Wishart and Farfan & Mendes Limited Technical Sales Representative, Mr. Neil Richards

President of the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventist Pastor Exton Clarke expressed similar sentiments.

“We as a church, the issue of welfare of humanity and disaster is something that is at our heartbeat and today we are happy to make this contribution of food supplies to the tune of $2 million as we seek to bring help and hope to the many individuals who have been affected by this national flooding disaster,” Pastor Clarke said.

Guyana Islamic Trust, Kissoon Furniture Store and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation also made contributions. Two other entities, both of which requested anonymity, also made monetary donations.

Since the flood began on May 18, the private sector has been contributing to the Government’s flood relief efforts.

Some of the donated items

Ministers, led by President Ali, have been visiting flooded communities countrywide making assessments and interventions by putting measures in place to lessen the flooding. The Government has also been supporting several affected persons by providing food, sanitation supplies and shelter.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday said the Government would be approaching the National Assembly for $10 billion in supplementary funds to aid its flood relief efforts. He said the money would go towards repairing damaged infrastructure and lending support to farmers and families severely affected by the flood.

Persons interested contributing to the national relief efforts can contact the CDC on telephone numbers: 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp).