CDC receives more support for Mahdia fire victims

Donations from the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association and the Lions and Leos Club of Bel Air were received by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday in support of the Mahdia fire victims.

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association provided a cheque worth G$250,000, while the Lions and Leos Club of Bel Air donated a quantity of clothing items and other personal care supplies. Both entities iterated that they felt indemnified to help as the country mourns the loss of 19 children who perished in a dormitory fire recently.

The Commission remains ready and willing to provide any support that is necessary to the town of Mahdia.

