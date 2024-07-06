CDC receives over $1 million in hurricane relief items from Georgetown Rotary Club

-next shipment of essential items scheduled to depart tomorrow

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday received over $1 million in items from the Rotary Club of Georgetown to support relief efforts for Caribbean countries in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Beryl.

The items were handed over on Friday and included 5 tons of rice from NAND Persaud and Company, 50 boxes of mackerel tuna and sausages donated by DeSinco Trading, 2 Stihl chainsaws donated by Farfan and Mendes, and 50 mosquito nets.

The CDC also accepted Hurricane Beryl relief items from the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce

The donation was accepted by Director General of the CDC, Col. (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain.

In a press release, the Rotary Club noted that the CDC’s request for assistance was announced at a meeting on July 3rd, after which members immediately took action, gathering financial contributions, food supplies and other necessary items for the donation.

President of the club, Natasha Vieira commended this swift action taken by the members to contribute.

According to the release, this donation is testament to the Club’s unwavering commitment to service and community support.

“We stand with those affected by the hurricane and pledge to continue our efforts to bring relief and hope,” the press release stated.

This shipment is expected to leave on Sunday, and is bound for Grenada.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the CDC also accepted Hurricane Beryl relief items from the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, as they pledged their continuous support through this difficult time.

Members of the Chamber donated rice, milk, pumpkin, hygienic items, solar lamps and other supplies that will go directly towards those affected by the ongoing hurricane.

Deputy Director General of the CDC, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Mark Thomas, received the items at the Chamber’s Rose Hall location.

Some 50 cot mattresses and 50 pillows were also donated by Kissoon’s Furniture to support this action.

Beryl has made history as the first Category 4 storm to form in the Atlantic Ocean in June. Hours after making landfall on Carriacou Island in Grenada on Monday, July 1, Hurricane Beryl strengthened into a Category 5 storm, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Guyana’s response efforts have been spearheaded by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who has coordinated with multiple agencies, including the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Civil Defence Commission, and private sector groups to provide assistance to affected countries.

On Tuesday, July 2, the first shipment of relief aid was handed over to Hon. Kerryne James, Grenada’s Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy, and consisted of vital items such as generators, water purification tablets, batteries, hygiene products, and other necessities critical for immediate relief and recovery efforts.

On Friday, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), announced that Hurricane Beryl has weakened to a tropical storm and is no longer a threat to Caribbean states.

The governments of Jamaica and Belize Which were among the latest threatened, had also discontinued their Hurricane Warning and Tropical Storm Warning respectively.

In a release, CDEMA stated that following the passage of Beryl and its impact on the 10 Participating States, focus will now be placed on assisting Grenada and its Grenadines of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and the Grenadine islands of Bequia, Union Island, Canouan and Mayreau in St. Vincent.

“Initial assessments have also been received for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, however, the situation in Haiti is continuing. CDEMA Participating States as well as the regional and international partners continue to support the ongoing response efforts being coordinated through the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM),” the release underscored.

