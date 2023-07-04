CDC responds to High Winds impact at Aishalton

– Village expresses gratitude for timely intervention

A total of six (6) houses were destroyed by high winds in the village of Aishalton, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9) on June 30, 2023. This was confirmed by Regional Chairman of Region 9, Bryan Allicock.

After receiving the report, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) along with Regional Authorities conducted a damage assessment. As a result of that initial assessment, the CDC dispatched food hampers, tarpaulins, hammocks and cleaning hampers to the impacted residents.

The traumatised residents, comprising 13 adults and 22 children thanked the Government of Guyana through the CDC and Region 9’s administration, for their swift assistance. There is presently a team from the Commission in Aishalton to conduct additional assessments in order to provide further assistance.

The Region is being monitored closely for more high-level winds and flood impacts as the rainy season continues.

