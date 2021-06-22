CDC’s flood relief efforts boosted with more donations

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Monday received several million dollars in cash and items from private entities and non-governmental organisations to boost flood relief efforts.

CDC Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig received a cheque valued $1 million from Laparkan Global Freight and Logistics solutions at the agency’s Thomas Lands headquarters.

(Left to right) Laparkan’s Coordinator Mr. Ulric Paul looks on as Operations Manager, Ms. Sherry Singh presents a cheque to Civil Defence Commission, Director General, Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig.

Additionally, CDC Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons received a quantity of food and cleaning items from several organisations. He expressed gratitude for the items.

“The Civil Defence Commission continues to receive contribution towards the flood disaster in Guyana. I must say that today’s contribution continues to be timely and in keeping with our mandate in reaching the affected areas.

Civil Defence Commission Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons receives a donation from PYO leader, Mr. Suresh Singh

The contribution of water and sanitation resources to combat the current situation is ideal. It’s in need and definitely this will continue to reach the affected areas continuously as we reach out in their support,” he said.

Food for the Poor Incorporated, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kent Vincent presented a large quantity of beans and 100 bags of flour to the CDC. Mr. Vincent said, “We will continue to assist whenever there is a disaster, any urgent need in the country, Food for the Poor is here and we’re always here to help.”

(left to right) CEO of Food for the Poor, Mr. Kent Vincent and Civil Defence Commission Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons

The other donors are the East Coast Demerara Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO), which handed over 40 cases of bottled water and 72 boxes of surgical masks, and Toolsie Persaud Limited which contributed about $2 million worth of bottled water, cleaning supplies, and sanitisers.

In an invited comment, Toolsie Persaud’s General Manager, Mr. Ray Sukhnandan said the company sees the importance of extending aid in time of need.

Donations from Food for the Poor

“We felt that it is a part of our corporate social responsibility to make a donation of this kind to assist those we are suffering from the floods. We’ve always been a company willing to assist customers and the public so, we feel really good we’re able to make a donation at this point in time.”

Hampers for the national flood relief effort

Over the last few weeks, members of the private sector, non-governmental organisations and civil society have made significant contributions to the CDC’s national flood relief programme.

Donation to CDC’s flood relief programme

Persons desirous of contributing to the CDC’s efforts can contact the agency on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp) or visit the Civil Commissions Headquarters.