Chief Education Officer’s Mahdia COI testimony lauded by AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has lauded the testimony of Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain at the Mahdia dormitory fire inquiry.

Speaking on his weekly TV show, Issues in the News on Tuesday, AG Nandlall addressed what he described as the “relentless pursuit” by sections of the media of recommendations made in a report commissioned by the Education Ministry and funded by UNICEF.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

Hussain testified earlier this month that the report identified the need for a constant supply of electricity at the Mahdia dormitory and an expansion of the facility, but did not raise any concerns about the availability of firefighting equipment.

“It’s a very big report and it has to be reviewed. The technical people have to determine whether they will accept all or some of the recommendations. Once that process is completed, then one has to budget to implement the recommendations, and all of that evidence was given by the Chief Education Officer. And yet, I see this relentless pursuit that seems to convey the impression that there is some other motive at play, the AG stated.

He pointed out that, “The Chief Education Officer spoke at length about the fact that it was our government that requested that report, that the report was reviewed, and that it was only received in the year 2022,” the AG said.

The attorney general stressed that he did not want to prejudge the inquiry or its outcome, but said the reporting of the issue in the local media had not been objective or impartial.

“This particular instance here presents in my respectful view, alarming evidence of an intention to secure a particular outcome from the commission of inquiry and an expression of great disappointment that this particular outcome is not forthcoming,” he said.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Mahdia dormitory fire has been granted a one-month extension to compile evidence and formulate its report.

The commission is led by Chairman Major General (Retired) Joe Singh, Chairman of the National Toshaos Council Derrick John, and Attorney at Law Dr Kim Kyte-Thomas.

