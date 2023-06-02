Childcare facilities to be constructed in Regions Three, Four

Early-stage development of children living in Regions Three and Four will be advanced, as two new day and night care facilities are scheduled to be constructed soon.

The new facilities will expose children to a variety of early development educational learning activities. The construction for the two facilities will commence as soon as the bidding process is complete.

The government believes that offering reliable day and night care services will significantly ease the burden on parents, enabling them to pursue their careers with peace of mind.

A new care centre that was recently constructed in Sophia

Additionally, the establishment of these facilities will generate employment opportunities, further benefitting the local community and contributing to the region’s economic growth.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will train persons who are interested in being part of the childcare sector. The course entails the different ways to properly care for babies, with safety and health being top priorities.

Meanwhile, the human services ministry on Thursday opened bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) to construction companies who wish to bid for the project.

Those entities must be registered in the register of bidders, at least seven days before taking part in any procurement proceedings at the link located on NPTAB’s website, https://bidders.npta.gov.gy/registration.

The bids are to be submitted at the NPTAB address, at the finance Ministry, 49 Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown on or before Thursday, June 22at 9:00 am.

Interested persons can uplift the bidding documents from the human service ministry accounts department between Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00pm.

A sum of $100 million was approved this year for the construction of day and night care centres.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

