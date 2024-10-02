China has contributed significantly to Guyana’s development, expansion – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali praised China for significantly contributing to the development and expansion of Guyana’s economy over the decades.

The head of state made these remarks at the Chinese Embassy reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The reception was held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown on Tuesday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the gathering at 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

China’s progressive model has benefited Guyana in several areas such as building out the country’s infrastructure, trade, investment in technology, health, education and a number of other areas.

Several Chinese companies are currently leading a number of innovative projects in Guyana. These include the extension of the second phase of the East Coast Demerara Road Project, the building of the new Demerara River Bridge, Joe Viera Park and the construction of six regional hospitals.

The 19th Chinese Medical Brigade has cumulatively treated about 14,000 local patients and performed more than 2,300 surgeries. The team also conducted 21 medical outreaches that delivered high-quality medical services to the people of Guyana.

“Today, we celebrate the peaceful existence of our relationship. We celebrate the peaceful existence of a culture that binds us together and decades of diplomatic relationships,” the president said.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan tossing at the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

China and Guyana’s human resource capabilities have made significant global contributions.

The president noted that China plays a vital role in Guyana’s ongoing economic growth and said the relationship between the two nations has already achieved a great deal and that it continues to grow.

“We want this transformation to position our country as one of the most innovative and diverse economies, an economy that is built on knowledge, on technology and an economy that is carefully created and crafted to become competitive, resilient and sustainable in the future. And that, requires partnership,” President Ali highlighted.

While Guyana continues to strengthen its existing relationship with China, the president said that his country recognises the need to work even harder to forge new ties with other nations.

“We must expand our reach so that we can support this growth that is taking place…So that our global footprint can be in every corner [of the world] …” he stressed.

The relationship between Guyana and China goes beyond diplomatic and economic ties to include military, defense, security and intellectual partnerships.

The establishment of the People’s Republic of China 75 years ago marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey of transformation and progress. China has achieved remarkable advancements and is now a leader among developing nations.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, listed several innovative projects currently underway in the country and the robust achievements that has taken place as a direct result of the bilateral collaboration between the two nations.

“The Government and the people of Guyana never ease up, they have been working around the clock to dedicate to national development. China fully understands Guyana’s desire to seize opportunities to develop itself and always stands ready to be a steadfast partner in Guyana’s development,” Ambassador Haiyan said.

Haiyan also emphasised that China will never forget that Guyana was the first English-speaking Caribbean country to establish diplomatic ties with China.

As the largest developing country in the world, China remains a key engine of global economic growth and a major partner for over 140 countries and regions.

Present at the ceremony were Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, other government ministers, and members of the diplomatic community and the private sector.

