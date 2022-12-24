Christmas tree light-up events ‘centrepieces’ for tourism during holidays – PM Phillips

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips attended the annual Christmas party and tree light-up, Friday evening in Soesdyke on the East Bank of Demerara.

During his address, the Prime Minister told spectators to reflect on Guyana’s “significant and momentous blessings” as the country continues to develop.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips handing over a gift to a child at the Christmas Tree light-up in Soesdyke

“In the spirit of reflection, let us remember how blessed Guyana is. Our country is on the brink of massive development and we are committed to building a prosperous country and bright future for generations to come. We (the Government) want to ensure that our country stays on this trajectory so that Guyanese can truly own the success that we achieve.”

He spoke of the continued growth of the Christmas tree light-up in Guyana and noted that events at Rahaman’s Park, Courts and Soesdyke serve as centrepieces for tourism during the holidays.

Prime Minister Phillips also urged the continued propagation of tradition, which he stated exemplifies the holiday.

“Christmas in Guyana makes us proud to be Guyanese, as I am sure that the traditions and the atmosphere that you experience at Christmas here, are unlike that in any other place in the world.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over a gift to a child at the Christmas Tree light-up in Soesdyke

Christmas, he noted, is also about family, God and reflection.

“Christmas time is an important season for us. First and foremost, it celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ; the true reason for this season. He was born in humble conditions, lived a simple life and through his lessons, taught us about compassion, humility, wisdom and kindness. He taught us to love one another, live peacefully with others and practice generosity.

“Beyond its religious significance, Christmas is a season of love and thanksgiving; a time of joining with our families and loved ones to reflect and be thankful for our blessings. We partake in those beloved traditions that make a Guyanese Christmas truly something to behold.”

Over 1,000 gifts were distributed to youths at the event by the Office of the Prime Minister, hosts JSB Investments, and a number of other local businesses.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Patrick Findlay were among the officials at the event.

Minister Croal in his address encouraged all to practice selflessness during the holiday season and to give, especially to the less fortunate. On this note, the Minister commended JSB Investments and other sponsors for the initiative.

He also spoke about massive development in the housing sector for Soesdyke and the East Bank Demerara corridor.

The minister said construction of the first 100 homes at Silica City will begin. Silica City will be located on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. It is expected to be the Caribbean’s first climate-resilient and smart city.

