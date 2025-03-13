Circuitville gets $5M to complete multipurpose building

A $5 million cheque was handed over to complete the remaining works on the multipurpose building in the community of Circuitville along the Soesdyke-Linden highway.

About 50 per cent of the works have been completed on the building to the tune of $5 million from a portion of the community’s 2023 carbon credit fund.

Minister Sukhai presenting $5 million cheque to Chairperson of the Community Development Council in Circuitville, Melissa Mundo

Upon its completion, 1,057 residents will have a comfortable two-storey building to host various activities.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai presented the cheque to the Chairperson of the Community Development Council (CDC), Melissa Mundo, at a meeting in the community on Wednesday.

Mundo expressed gratitude for the funds, saying that it will benefit the community since they will no longer have to host their events on the ballfield.

She added “It [the $5 million] will complete the roof and everything…This is something that we have been fighting for a long time. We want to thank the government for this.”

Minister Sukhai presenting farming tools and sports gear to the community

Minister Sukhai commended the community members for considering the project which will provide long-term benefits for residents.

“We are delivering the remaining 50 per cent to complete the building. This [initiative] is a community participation project…It belongs to the community. It is your village asset,” she stated.

Minister Sukhai highlighted the transformative projects Circuitville has embarked on within the last two years amounting to investments totalling $69.6 million. The undertakings have propelled development and uplifted livelihoods.

The community received $1.2 million through the Presidential Grant (PG) last year, which was used to purchase a ransom, a public address (PA) system, and a multipurpose printer.

Works ongoing on the multipurpose building in Circuitville

The $3 million in PG that has been earmarked for the community in 2025 will be used to build a village bakery. The community ground will benefit from a $3 million overhaul to provide a better recreational space for the residents.

“We are very pleased as a ministry to ensure that we work with not only titled Amerindian villages but with local communities that we are able to transform the landscape, transitioning it from an informal situation to one where you can see the level of development based on the priorities identified by the residents,” Minister Sukhai highlighted.

These grants, she pointed out, are beside the measures that the PPP/C government has implemented to support households countrywide. These include the Because We Care and Newborn cash grants, among others.

Minister Sukhai also encouraged the youths to capitalise on the opportunities available by the government to empower their lives and contribute to Guyana’s unparalleled growth.

Residents at the meeting in Circuitville

During the meeting, persons requested for the community to be regularised, the construction of a nursery school, a health post, a road network, and increased access to potable water.

Minister Sukhai said these pressing issues will be addressed by the relevant ministries to bring relief to the community.

A total of 302 solar panel systems will be distributed to Circuitville tomorrow, increasing electricity access. The community has already received 38 panels.

