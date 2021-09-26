Circuitville to get electricity as soon as community regularised -Minister Indar

The community of Circuitville, located along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, is set to soon benefit from electricity for the first time.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP, made the commitment on Sunday, when he joined villagers in their annual heritage month celebration at the community’s ground.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP

Minister Indar noted that the community, which is managed by a Community Development Council (CDC), has been lobbying for electricity over the years.

However, he explained that the village could not be connected to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) system, since it has not yet been regularised.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP handing over the sports gears to the community

“Persons do not have a legal document for the land they occupy and so GPL normally requires that so that they can put in the infrastructure…so the first thing we have to do is engage the Ministry of Housing and get them to regularise the area. Once the area is regularised then we can come and set that up,” Minister Indar said.

He said the community could benefit from the government’s electrification project, which will see approximately 30,000 households benefitting from 165 watts of solar power systems.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP engaging one of the residents of the community

Approval was granted for the US$10 million line of credit that will see the rolling out of the programme in riverine and hinterland communities.

“We just have to sign the agreement and start the procurement of those homes systems…once that is in the country I will surely come back here and distribute those,” Minister Indar told the residents.

Additionally, Minister Indar has committed to assist the community with upgrading their community ground. The community has an active sports club which comprises male and female football teams.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP engaging one of the residents of the community

The village also requested the construction of a community centre which will be used as a computer and training facility for the youths in the village. The minister promised that it will be included in the 2022 National Budget. He will also be engaging the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport on additional assistance in the area of training, sports and culture.

Meanwhile, CDC Chair, Melisa Mundo was pleased with the response she received from the government after lobbing for years on her community’s behalf. She is optimistic that her community will now move forward with its development.

CDC Chair, Melisa Mundo

Minister Indar also donated a quantity of sports gear to the village’s sports club.