Citrus Grove gets new meat centre, $8.7M fitness gym

The government has opened a new meat centre in Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma in Region One to enhance the quality of meat products available to residents.

The facility was constructed using funds from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ capital projects budget and is equipped with refrigerators and advanced processing machines for various types of meat.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

A new gym was also opened on the first floor of the community centre to provide residents with fitness opportunities. It is outfitted with various training equipment.

The project was funded under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2024 and represented an $8.7 million investment.

Of this amount, $6.2 million was allocated for completing the upper flat of the building while $2.5 million was used to procure gym equipment.

The facilities were officially commissioned on Sunday by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.

Minister Croal encouraged other communities to follow Citrus Grove’s example by investing in similar initiatives that foster economic growth and create opportunities.

He also commended the Citrus Grove Community Development Council (CDC) for initiating the gym project, highlighting its role in community development and togetherness.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai

“If you look around here in Port Kaituma and many of the central locations in the hinterland, we don’t have facilities like these…This [gym] augurs well for the community. Please take care of it as it will not only serve you but also the people who are close to Port Kaituma,” the housing and water minister said.

Minister Sukhai announced that Citrus Grove will open a laundromat this year to expand services to residents and visitors.

Five 450-gallon water tanks were also distributed to the community to ensure residents have a consistent supply of water for daily usage.

An interior view of new meat centre An interior view of the new gym

