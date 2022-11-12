City residents urged to join clean-up exercise 

Residents of Georgetown are being urged to participate in National Enhancement Exercise which continued on Saturday across the country.

This call was made by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips who accompanied President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the cleanup exercise on Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of St. Sidwell’s Primary School.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the clean-up exercise

The Prime Minister said the initiative has been gaining momentum in the other regions and the outskirts of Georgetown, however, city residents have been reluctant in participating.

“We need the citizens of Georgetown to be part of this cleanup, possibly led by the Mayor of Georgetown,” PM Phillips noted, as he called on city residents to practice responsible waste disposal.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal also joined the call for Guyanese to take part in the development of the country.

“It is not just a government driven or private sector or leaders driven, each one of us must play our role,” he urged.

The minister also joined the team at Liliendaal on the Railway Embankment in the clean up effort.

He informed that apart from improving the drainage infrastructure in the city, the government is focusing on the removal of derelict vehicles along the roadways in an effort to ensure the roads are safe.

Leading the clean-up along Brickdam was Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who commended the initiative which was conceptualised by President Ali.

While noting the importance of maintaining a clean environment, Dr Anthony said, “If we keep going at it, I think it will make our city quite beautiful.”

The third country-wide clean-up exercise is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Works’ National Enhancement Committee. Over 1,400 representatives from government agencies, the diplomatic corps, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, the joint services and members of civil society participated in activity in Georgetown and all the administrative regions.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

