Search

City Water restored beyond projected timeline due to technical difficulties

Staff Writer Staff WriterMarch 18, 2021

Water service was restored to Central Georgetown this morning at approximately 6:00hrs, following a planned disruption of water service, which commenced on Wednesday, March 17. It was done to facilitate pipe relocations and interconnections along Mandela Avenue. 

While water has been restored, water pressure is expected to be at a reduced level in some areas as it will take some time to build up during the course of the day. 

The restoration of water service was far beyond previously proposed timelines, as a result of major technical difficulties experienced along the work site. 

The expansion of the Mandela Avenue road is a Ministry of Public Works project and the works undertaken to interconnect the pipelines were under the purview of contractor Sinhohydro and executed by several sub-contractors, with the guidance of GWI. 

IMG-20210318-WA0004
IMG-20210318-WA0006
IMG-20210318-WA0009
IMG-20210318-WA0013
IMG-20210318-WA0016
IMG-20210318-WA0017
CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.