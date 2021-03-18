City Water restored beyond projected timeline due to technical difficulties

Water service was restored to Central Georgetown this morning at approximately 6:00hrs, following a planned disruption of water service, which commenced on Wednesday, March 17. It was done to facilitate pipe relocations and interconnections along Mandela Avenue.

While water has been restored, water pressure is expected to be at a reduced level in some areas as it will take some time to build up during the course of the day.

The restoration of water service was far beyond previously proposed timelines, as a result of major technical difficulties experienced along the work site.

The expansion of the Mandela Avenue road is a Ministry of Public Works project and the works undertaken to interconnect the pipelines were under the purview of contractor Sinhohydro and executed by several sub-contractors, with the guidance of GWI.