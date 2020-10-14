CJIA Board gets mandate to upgrade facility

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Edghill has charged the newly installed Board of Directors of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to modernise services at the airport.

As Guyana emerges as a petroleum state and as global economies reopen in the wake of COVID-19, the CJIA can expect more travellers who will expect top-class service and amenities, he said.

“We must look at the management and the modernisation of the airport. [The airport] must be transformed into a hub for regional traffic connecting the Caribbean and South America… We must make [it the] preferred stop- over for the long hauls,” Minister Edghill said.

To facilitate this transition, the Minister advised the Board to explore establishing high-end restaurants, executive lounges, faster and more reliable internet connectivity and long-term parking.

An airport hotel to facilitate travellers who may want accommodations prior to travel or while in-transit should also be considered, he said.

The Board must also explore transforming the airport’s environs into an entertainment and shopping hotspot, while maintaining the necessary security for its flight operations, he said.

Meanwhile, the provision of facilities for ground handlers and the acquisition of more fuel firm providers for aircraft are on the cards.

Minister Edghill said he is confident that the Board, with its wealth of experience and knowledge, could realise the mandate.

“We have multiculturalism and with clear strategic objectives to ensure that we get citizens of the highest quality to give national service to ensure good governance takes place in Guyana,” he said.

The Board is chaired by Attorney-at-Law and Member of Parliament, Hon. Sanjeev Datadin and comprises members Mrs. Savitree Singh Sharma, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, Mr. David Ramdeholl, Mr. Sean Richmond and Ms. Daun Ellis.

The Chairman said the Board will review the CJIA’s COVID-19 measures frequently to ensure health and safety.

“We will attempt to keep ourselves informed with that data and review and report to you on a weekly basis,” Mr. Datadin said.

On Tuesday, the first scheduled commercial flight landed at CJIA following Government’s reversal of the restrictions imposed on March 18. All passengers are subjected to the safety guidelines instituted by the COVID-19 Task Force, the Ministry of Health, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and other ministries and agencies.