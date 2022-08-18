CJIA gets two additional air bridges

-to be installed by September

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has received two additional air bridges to be installed by September, which will further advance the modernisation and efficiency of the airport.

CJIA’s Public Relations Officer, Shunza Samuels said the two bridges will make it easier for passengers to depart the aircraft.

One of the air bridges being installed at the CJIA

An air bridge is a passageway which is enclosed and extends from the terminal gate of the airport to the airplane.

The addition of the air bridges now makes it possible for the airport to accommodate Code D and E types of airplanes.

These are larger aircraft than what usually arrives at the CJIA. It can carry over 300 passengers.

The addition of the air bridges also means that passengers coming on British Airways which is slated to begin flights to Guyana in early 2023, will be able to offload passengers comfortably.

Using a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, British Airways will operate twice weekly with the capacity to carry 332 passengers.

When the installation is completed, the airport will have a total of six air bridges to accommodate the offloading of passengers, which is in keeping with its expansion.

The $400 million investment complements the extended boarding corridor which was completed by China Harbour Engineering Company in June.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill during a recent press conference made it clear that the CJIA will continue to expand in keeping with the growing economy.

Guyana is projected to be the fastest growing economy in the world, with the International Monetary Fund estimating growth rate by 47 per cent.

Since taking office, the PPP/C Administration has invested heavily in the upgrade of the airport, which includes an extension of the runway and the installation of an Instrument Landing System to assist pilots when landing in unfavourable weather conditions.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

