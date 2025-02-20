CJIA Issues Alert Regarding Fake Lost Luggage Page

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) wishes to inform the public that it is in

no way associated with a Facebook page operating under the name “Cheddi Jagan International Airport Lost Luggage” This page is fake and is not affiliated with the official Cheddi Jagan International Airport in any capacity.

The airport has received reports of this fraudulent page claiming to sell lost or unclaimed luggage. CJIA categorically states that it does not sell lost or unclaimed luggage through any online platform or social media outlet. Any such claims are false and should be treated with extreme caution.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport urges the public to not engage with this fake page or provide any personal information to its operators. Individuals who have encountered this page are encouraged to report it to Facebook.

The official sources for information regarding the Cheddi Jagan International Airport are https://www.facebook.com/cjairport or you can also visit our website: https://cjairport-gy.com/.

For inquiries regarding lost or found items at the airport, please contact our Customer Service Unit on +592 261-2281/600-7022/699-9074.

CJIA is committed to the safety and security of its passengers and takes these matters seriously. We are working to have this fraudulent page removed from Facebook as quickly as possible.

