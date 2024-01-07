CJIA undergoing additional infrastructure works to enhance efficiency

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is currently ongoing additional infrastructural works to bring greater efficiency and management to its processes.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the disclosure during a recent year-end press conference, at the ministry’s Wight’s Lane, Kingston office.

Providing an update on the airport’s capital projects, the public works minister made it clear that the US$150 million rehabilitation works executed by Chinese company, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) have been completed.

“These are other things that we are doing to continue to modernise and improve the airport,” he asserted.

These additional works include the installation of an in-line baggage handling system which is expected to cost approximately $512 million.

A contract has also been awarded for the design, construction, and supervision of a separate admin building to the tune of some $935 million. The facility is expected to accommodate the airport’s staff and management.

“We can move the staff that is currently housed in the airport to a building that is outside of the airport, so all of that can turn into concessions [and] spaces for other things to take place in the airport,” Minister Edghill explained.

Rehabilitation works are also ongoing on the taxiway. The taxiways are paths that airplanes use to get to and from the runway. They connect the runway with the ramp and parking area.

“These are all capital projects, funded by central government and sometimes by the Cheddi Jagan airport, from their revenue as well,” the minister added.

Since 2020, the CJIA has seen expansive work implemented to enhance and modify its operations, to accommodate a flourishing tourism sector.

