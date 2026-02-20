CJIA’s career fair draws more than 300 jobseekers

More than 300 residents from Soesdyke, Timehri, and surrounding communities turned out for the second annual career fair hosted by the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) last Saturday, as Guyana’s aviation sector continues its rapid expansion.

Citizens at the CJIA job fair

The event aimed to connect job seekers with employers in the aviation and commercial sectors, coinciding with the airport’s rapid expansion.

Since 2020, Guyana’s aviation sector has experienced a significant increase in passenger numbers and flights from both new and established international airlines. To support this trend, more than 150 job openings have become available across airport operations and partner organisations.

According to CJIA, the recruitment initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that communities near the airport directly benefit from the sector’s development.

Citizens attending the CJIA job fair

Participating organisations, such as the Guyana Police Force, the Ministry of Labour, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), New Timehri Handling Services, CAMEX Inc., Secure Innovations, Banks DIH Limited, New Era and GUYOIL, reported strong engagement throughout the day.

Ramona Rahat Dalchand, Human Resources Manager at GUYOIL, said the company is excited to connect with potential employees.

“GUYOIL and Guyana Aviation Services Inc. were pleased to participate in the initiative. The event provided an excellent platform to connect with a wide pool of prospective candidates while promoting our brands,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Manager at Roraima Airways, Ganhim Khan, commended CJIA for a job well done and said, “The turnout was impressive and demonstrated a very strong level of community interest throughout the event.”

CJIA is dedicated to building partnerships with public and private agencies to ensure that, as airport services grow, the facility supports regional job creation and workforce development.