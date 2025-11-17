Clean-up and consultations underway as ‘City Rescue’ plan gains momentum

–Stabroek Market area cleaned and fitted with new bins

The government’s groundbreaking Georgetown Restoration Initiative, led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is moving ahead in full steam, with numerous implementations already underway to modernise and uplift communities across the capital.

President Ali, in September, launched the major restoration plan to transform Georgetown into a modern, sustainable ‘Garden City’ – a city that reflects Guyana’s biodiversity, cultural heritage and commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities and improving standards for all Guyanese.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali launched the ‘City Revival’ Plan in September, funded by the King’s Foundation based in the United Kingdom

A clear example of the plan in motion, President Ali visited the community of Tiger Bay on Sunday, engaging residents in one-on-one interactions, to outline his vision for a clean, safe and secure community.

Tiger Bay, widely regarded as an at-risk community, will now be the starting point for a larger plan to elevate conditions in other areas across Georgetown through a novel programme dubbed by President Ali as a “neighbourhood of love.”

President Ali interacts with a resident In this image, the head of state is inspecting a clogged drain A resident interacting with President Ali

To support the development of what will ultimately become a “model neighbourhood,” the government has committed to investing in several projects, outlined in the slide below.

Leading up to the president’s visit, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, hosted a public consultation and partnership engagement with entrepreneurs and businesses operating within the Kingston and Tiger Bay areas. The Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, accompanied the minister on this important engagement.

The consultations are part of a national undertaking led by the National Drainage Task Force, established under the direction of President Ali, to identify key issues related to drainage, sanitation, road rehabilitation and community enhancement, which will in turn guide the government’s upcoming works.

The National Drainage Task Force is comprised of:

Ministry of Housing

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Ministry of Public Works

Guyana Lands and Survey Commission

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Georgetown Mayor & City Council

One of the many consultations held with communities across the capital

A comprehensive Georgetown Drainage Development Plan has been crafted, incorporating city-wide drainage mapping conducted using technologies like LiDAR and satellite imagery. This plan includes improving every single drainage system across communities within the capital city.

Consultations with residents of Constituency One, which covers Kingston, Eve Leary, Alberttown, Queenstown and North and South Cummingsburg, as well as Constituencies Two and Three, which include Kitty and Subryanville, Bel Air Gardens and Campbellville, have already been conducted.

Additionally, as part of the first phase of improvements, the heavily congested Stabroek Market area was cleaned and fitted with new standardised waste bins every 40 feet along with a twice-daily garbage collection schedule to ensure continuous cleanliness.

This intervention, led by Minister Manickchand, targeted one of the city’s busiest public spaces, which has long been viewed as an eyesore and major waste hotspot. Furthermore, the government and the M&CC will soon launch a major rehabilitation of the iconic Stabroek Market building as part of its plan to develop a waterfront at the location.

Minister Manickchand aiding a vendor to dispose of garbage

Bourda Market is also marked for a major transformation

The Local Government Ministry is also leading #TheBigLift initiative, which aims to help citizens properly dispose of bulky waste and help keep their communities clean. Through this targeted cleanup effort, residents can dispose of unwanted items such as old furniture, appliances, and construction debris, which often contribute to unsanitary surroundings.

The restoration of Georgetown is set out in the landmark Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, and will see 15 flagship demonstration projects being advanced, including:

Recreational spaces and heritage restoration: Rehabilitation of historic landmarks, including the old Transport and Harbours building and the train station, with the latter to host a new museum and training hub.

Stabroek Waterfront Development: Modernisation of the waterfront and market areas, designed to celebrate Georgetown’s identity as the “land of many waters.”

Urban green enhancement: Upgrades to drainage canals in a touristic style, restoration of urban landscapes, and the Lamaha Railway Courtyard project, which will feature a visual walk-through of Guyana’s history.

Sustainable growth clusters: Expansion into agro-integrated zones, green infrastructure and transport links, and revitalisation of the city’s historic civic core, including Stabroek Market and Water Street.

A safe country and secure communities are central pillars of the government’s 2025 Manifesto.