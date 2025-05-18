Clean water finds its way into Guyana’s hinterland homes

By Lorenda Cuffie

Thousands of residents in Guyana’s hinterland and riverine communities now have access to a reliable potable water supply directly in their homes.

This development follows an investment of over $5.5 billion to date, which has supported the drilling of more than 100 wells. These wells have significantly enhanced water access and reduced dependence on creeks, springs, hand-dug wells, and rainwater harvesting.

Residents enjoying clean water from the water supply system

Some $2 billion was spent drilling 56 new wells in 2024 alone, resulting in the first-time access to clean drinking water for approximately 2,800 residents in underserved areas.

A total of $2.2 billion has been allocated to expand water supply systems in 2025 to achieve full coverage.

Currently, access to potable water in the hinterland regions stands at over 88 per cent, up from significantly lower figures just a few years ago.

For many residents, the benefits are already tangible. Olga Adolph from Quiko in Region Nine no longer walks long distances to fetch water.

“When I used to pull up water from the well, my hands used to blister. We are so happy about this now that we are getting our water close by,” she said.

Matthew Lewis said, “For quite a while, we didn’t have any water to use. About two weeks ago, we started getting potable water. I feel happy about this. It is benefiting us because we are getting water for our farm. Water is flowing every day.”

Senior Councillor of Quarrie, Martin Anthony, described the system as transformative.

“It is right there in your yards. You can now go and turn your tap on to get clean water. This is so amazing. We have never witnessed this before…This brings us to another step of development in Quarrie Village,” Anthony said.

Residents enjoying clean water from the water supply system

Jenny Rodrigues from Yurong Paru echoed the relief felt by many. “I never used to get any water, but now I feel so happy because the water is near my home,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Region One

Over the past four years, more than $1.5 billion has been invested to improve water access in Region One, resulting in new wells for several communities, including Oronoque, Santa Rosa, and Kumaka.

Notably, 700 residents of Cabrora, Aracuru, and nearby areas are benefitting from two wells valued at $30 million, while three additional wells worth $70 million are being drilled in Manawarin.

In 2025, 51 additional wells will be constructed in the region, with Mabaruma and Moruca among the primary beneficiaries. Several other communities are also expected to benefit from ongoing and future well projects.

Region Seven

Over $1.2 billion has been invested in Region Seven’s water sector, improving access to clean water for 13,000 households.

A new $468 million water treatment plant at Five Miles is expected to be completed by next month. The water system will provide a 24-hour service to residents between Central Bartica and Three Miles.

In addition, several communities, including Kurutuku, Jawalla, Kako, and Isseneru, now have functioning water systems.

A new water supply system

A $50 million well under construction at Phillipai will soon benefit 1,500 residents, while a $49.4 million upgrade has improved water access in Imbaimadai and Ominike.

Region Eight

Over $1 billion has been invested in Region Eight’s water infrastructure, leading to the drilling of over 15 new wells. By the end of 2021, more than 8,400 residents had access to potable water.

An additional $440 million was spent to further improve access in 2022 and 2023. Water systems were installed in several communities, including Kaibarupai, Monkey Mountain, and Kato.

In 2024, over 1,090 residents in Kamana, Itabac, Micobie, and Sand Hill benefited from water systems worth $161 million. Karisparu also saw upgrades with $60 million invested in distribution networks, a trestle, and a catchment system, along with plans for a new well.

Region Nine

The government continues to invest heavily in improving water access in Region Nine, with millions spent to enhance coverage across the region.

In 2024, water supply systems were advanced in villages such as Sawariwau, Sand Creek, Massara, and Quarrie, while several others, like Tiperu and Pai Pang, are benefitting from ongoing works.

New wells are being drilled in Taushida, Parabara, Moco Moco, and Crashwater. Fairview and Moco Moco have already received new wells.

The water supply system at Rupertee in Region Nine

Elevated storage systems were installed in communities such as Potarinau, Rewa, and Katoka, while new trestles were constructed in 16 villages. Some $62.2 million worth of systems are now operational in Rupertee, Kwatamang, and Massara.

Thanks to a $75 million investment, 95 per cent of residents in Yurong Paru, Rukumuta, and Tiperu now have reliable access to water from newly drilled wells.

An additional $720 million will be spent this year to build more wells and extend distribution networks in 24 additional villages.

Training

Community Service Officers (CSOs) are trained to maintain local water systems. At least one CSO from each village with a water system is selected for training to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective system maintenance.

These continued efforts are helping to build a more secure and resilient water sector across the hinterland. With this momentum, the government’s target of achieving 100 per cent potable water coverage by the end of the year is well within reach.

