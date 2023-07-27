Close to 50 Lindeners receive steel, cement subsidies

As part of the government’s support for homebuilders, close to 50 persons residing in Linden, Region Ten received their steel and cement subsidies on Thursday to commence construction of their homes.

The distribution exercise was held at the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School, during an outreach led by the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues handing over a voucher

Persons constructing homes costing $6 million or less, will be given the steel needed and one sling of cement for the construction of the foundation. For homebuilders spending $6 to $25 million, the government will provide two slings of cement.

Several beneficiaries commended the administration’s timely distribution of the vouchers, which will help to fast-track their construction process.

Clorene Bowen speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) expressed, “It has been years since I have received my land. And so, I’m happy, today, to be given some assistance and be able to start [construction] in the near future. So, I’m happy for the help right now.”

Mother of three, Julissia Whinfield, could not contain her happiness, when she finally received the call to acquire her cement and steel voucher.

Whinfield said, “I feel great because it’s a real start for me… Every day, I think about living in my own house… It will be a new environment and a great opportunity for my children to live in their own house.”

CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves handing over a voucher

Meanwhile, 47-year-old teacher, Pamela Pellew, who resides with her mother, told DPI she feels extremely independent since the voucher is a stepping stone towards getting her own house.

“As a teacher, I find it difficult to find the money or means to start. I’m very relieved that I can now go ahead and proceed to the bank to get a loan…Teaching or working for so long and still living with my mother at this age is not nice,” Pellew pointed out.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues underlined that the programme has been progressing well, as it continues to cushion infrastructural costs for homebuilders.

The programme, which was announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in July 2022, is among many policies implemented by the government to provide support for homebuilders, while improving their livelihoods.

