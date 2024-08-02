Close to $88M donated to celebrate emancipation – Foreign Secretary Persaud

Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud has emphasised that millions of dollars have been donated over the past four years, ensuring that observances like Emancipation Day are celebrated countrywide.

He was speaking at the Emancipation Day observance hosted by the Consulate General of of Guyana in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

The foreign secretary noted that celebrations like these are being undertaken by many communities with the government’s support.

Ambassador, Michael Brotherson; Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud; Senator Roxanne Persaud and other stakeholders at the Emancipation Day Observance in New York

Last Friday, several African organisations received grants from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport to spearhead emancipation activities and celebrations.

“Over the last four years, close to $88 million have been donated. And this year alone, we had the highest amount in terms of supporting these observances. It is important that we have these observances because it gives us an opportunity to reflect on our struggles. It gives us an opportunity for the current generation to be reminded how hard it was and the journey that took us where we are today,” he highlighted

The Foreign Secretary Persaud said it is very important for Guyanese to acknowledge their history and the sacrifices made by their ancestors.

“It is our intention to ensure that as a country we build one in which not only do we squander the sacrifices of our forbearers but we dedicate our energy and be inspired by the contributions they have made,”he affirmed.

Emancipation Day Observance in New York

Guyana is leading the whole chart for reparations and reparatory justice.

He alluded to the CARICOM Reparations Commission which Guyana is robustly supporting for people in and out of CARICOM.

“When folks in New York asked why it is that Guyanese are championing the issue of reparations, remind them that our ancestors led the fight for emancipation. They were the ones who set the tone and certainly not only encouraged but inspired all the enslaved to stand up and fight for their freedom,” Persaud said.

Meanwhile, Senator Roxanne Persaud emphasised that Guyanese should reflect on everything their ancestors have done to enable them to be united under one flag.

“We are celebrating the people who paved the way for all of us…I love to remind people in the New York State Senate that I am the first and only person who was born in Guyana and is in the state government. And I proudly carry the Guyanese flag. Let us all remember that we are under that one flag,” Senator Persaud noted.

Scene of the Emancipation Day event in New York on Wednesday

Shifting her focus to reparations, the senator said, “As we are talking about reparations, the fight is not over. And for Guyana to step up and talk about reparations, it is a big deal. You have done it. You are talking about it before we got it signed in New York.”

Ambassador, Michael Brotherson; Permanent Representative of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations, Trishala Persaud, and Senator Jabari Brisport also spoke at the event. Also present at the event was Senator Jumaane Williams and members from the Guyanese diaspora and diplomatic community.

