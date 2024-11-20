Closer cooperation will enhance CARICOM, India relations – Grenada’s PM

Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell has underscored that the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit presents an important and timely opportunity for the leaders to engage in open and meaningful discussions that will be beneficial for everyone.

The historic summit is taking place against the backdrop of rapid developments regionally and globally.

“Looking forward, we envision a future where CARICOM-India relations continue to flourish and expand. Closer collaboration and cooperation amongst the leaders of CARICOM member states and India would serve to further enhance the partnerships and contribute to successfully strengthening our existing economic, commercial and people-to-people relations,” Prime Minister Mitchell said at the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, held at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, on Wednesday.

The second summit was co-chaired by Prime Minister Mitchell, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Prime Minister of India, the Honourable Shri Narendra Modi.

Since the inaugural CARICOM-India Summit in September 2019, the bonds have strengthened between India and the region, reflecting their mutual commitment to a partnership built on trust, shared values, and common goals.

The partnership between the region and India spans various sectors including trade, education, technology, healthcare, climate resilience, each contributing to the sustainable development and prosperity for both regions.

Scene of the second CARICOM-India Summit in Guyana on Wednesday

CARICOM, he emphasised, also remains highly grateful to India for the vaccines donated to CARICOM member states at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It demonstrated that, at the time of its own great need, it [India] cared enough about its brothers and sisters within CARICOM,” he said.

“We remain convinced more than ever that closer linkages between CARICOM and our trusted partner, India, are part of the very necessary medication and intervention needed by the Caribbean Community and its citizens to overcome our existing developmental challenges,” the prime minister underlined.

PM Mitchell said that Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and his dedication to sustainable development have set a remarkable example for the region and the world.

The Indian Prime Minister’s leadership has not only propelled India to new heights but it has also opened new avenues for greater collaboration with the region.

“We commend India’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development for our region, especially in this intricate and inter-connected era of globalisation. It is evident to us that the challenges that we face can only be effectively addressed through a spirit of deeper integration, cooperative and cooperative actions,” he said. Additionally, he mentioned that the region is particularly appreciative of India’s enhanced engagement in recent years as it demonstrates a genuine eagerness to fortifying bilateral ties with the region and collaboratively confront pressing issues such as the pervasive digital divide.



PM Mitchell said that the Caribbean Community attributes tremendous value to the shared history, common values, kinship and strong bonds of friendship that the region has enjoyed with the people and Government of India. He added that this has strongly influenced and enriched the diverse and vibrant culture of the Caribbean Community.

