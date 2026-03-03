Thousands of families and friends across Guyana on Tuesday celebrated Phagwah in a burst of colour, music, and laughter to mark the victory of good over evil.

Although Phagwah has Hindu origins, the celebration continues to bring together Guyanese of different religious and racial backgrounds.

Colours of unity shine as Guyanese celebrate Phagwah

At the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground, Aditya Persaud said he anticipates Phagwah every year, especially since it brings together thousands of people to celebrate and reminisce on the positive and meaningful aspects of life.

“We come, hug, embrace, laugh, and we enjoy the energy. The celebration and the whole idea of Holi are not just for us to play, but it is to remember the meaning behind it. May the festival of spring bring renewed life and new energy to you and your family,” Persaud stated.

Another celebrant, Ras Camo, said he is amazed by the way the festivity brings together people from various cultural backgrounds.

“The country is moving towards oneness; you can participate in different cultures, nothing is wrong with that,” he emphasised while speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Phagwah celebration continues at Station Street in Kitty

Ashwini Singh told DPI that “You are feeling the unity among everyone and all of our races are out here together enjoying Phagwah, and of course, there are sweet meats. It’s really an enjoyable festival, a happy moment.”

Over at Alexander Village, Marcus Tripp shared that after visiting many countries worldwide, he is convinced that “Guyana is a country where everyone just celebrates everyone else’s holiday with full vigour. It’s not like it’s fake.”

According to Tripp, this is his first time participating in the celebration, and he is adamant that he will visit again to share the experience.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, and Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, join in the celebration on Tuesday

DPI also caught up with Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, who extended wishes to all Guyanese participating in the celebration.

“Phagwah is truly an event that allows everyone to participate, enjoy and have fun…It brings people to our county. Nobody does Phagwah as we do in Guyana.”

Children in Alexander Village enjoy the celebration of Holi

Adding her voice, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond shared how happy she is to celebrate with the Guyanese people on such a remarkable and memorable occasion.

“It will only get bigger as the day matures,” she exclaimed with much excitement. “It’s a good time to come out and fellowship, regardless of race, colour and creed or even where you’re from.”

Phagwah, also known as Holi, is an ancient Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of good over evil, love over hatred, and the arrival of spring.